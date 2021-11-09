$73.26 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce sales of $73.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.71 billion and the highest is $75.64 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $69.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $286.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.14 billion to $291.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $297.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $293.98 billion to $305.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $93.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,981,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,234. The company has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $96.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $201,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.