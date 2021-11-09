73,079 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 73,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 33.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Horizon by 220.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. 37,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

