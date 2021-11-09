$779.73 Million in Sales Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce $779.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $792.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $765.47 million. The Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $554.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAKE. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 346.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

