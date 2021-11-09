886,930 Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 886,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,674,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPP opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -444.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.