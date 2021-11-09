$894.53 Million in Sales Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce sales of $894.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $896.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $892.50 million. Roku reported sales of $649.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.21.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,918,271.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,951 shares of company stock valued at $170,431,867 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,293 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 387,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,159,000 after purchasing an additional 300,671 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $277.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku has a 1-year low of $207.50 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.01 and a beta of 1.69.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.