8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Tops $0.0052

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 63.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $293.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 52.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001201 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000982 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000874 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

