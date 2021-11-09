$9.82 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report $9.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $9.87 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $36.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.49 billion to $36.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $43.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.52 billion to $44.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.15. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

