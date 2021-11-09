9,214 Shares in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 684.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPWR. Truist decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 171.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.