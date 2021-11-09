Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Aareal Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Aareal Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:AAALF opened at $31.89 on Monday. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.