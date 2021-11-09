Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Financial Contrast

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Antibe Therapeutics and Abbott Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Abbott Laboratories 0 2 10 0 2.83

Abbott Laboratories has a consensus target price of $136.57, indicating a potential upside of 7.71%. Given Abbott Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Abbott Laboratories is more favorable than Antibe Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and Abbott Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -150.49% -98.51% Abbott Laboratories 17.12% 28.39% 13.15%

Volatility & Risk

Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abbott Laboratories has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and Abbott Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million 38.63 -$14.54 million ($0.50) -1.50 Abbott Laboratories $34.61 billion 6.48 $4.50 billion $4.03 31.46

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Antibe Therapeutics. Antibe Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abbott Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.5% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats Antibe Therapeutics on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products. The Nutritional Products segment caters to the worldwide sales of adult and pediatric nutritional products. The Diagnostic Products segment markets diagnostic systems and tests for blood banks, hospitals, commercial laboratories, and alternate-care testing sites. The Medical Devices segment includes electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes care products for people with diabetes, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. The company was founded by Wallace Calvin Abbott in 1888 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, IL.

