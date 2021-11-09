AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Announces Earnings Results

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,558. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $548.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AC Immune stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 569.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AC Immune were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Sunday, October 17th.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

