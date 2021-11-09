AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.56. 22,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,558. The company has a market cap of $549.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

Get AC Immune alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AC Immune stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,128 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of AC Immune worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACIU. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.