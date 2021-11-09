ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,661. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $20,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

