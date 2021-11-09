Acasti Pharma (ACST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 110,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Acasti Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

