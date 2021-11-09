Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANIOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acerinox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Shares of ANIOY opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.71. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.