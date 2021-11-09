Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of GOLF opened at $57.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $35.98 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

