ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADCT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of NYSE ADCT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.00. 326,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,166. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 9.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.10.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

