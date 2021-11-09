Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.85. 2,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,893. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.