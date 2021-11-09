Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-1.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $335-375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.81 million.Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.670-$1.170 EPS.

NASDAQ AEIS traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $95.01. The company had a trading volume of 196,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,722. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average is $96.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.33.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

