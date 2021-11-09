Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.26. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

