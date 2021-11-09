Advisor Resource Council Invests $1.04 Million in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 2,196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 26,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Chindia ETF alerts:

FNI traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.97. 3,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.