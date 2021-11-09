Advisor Resource Council Invests $1.16 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 24.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,886,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.95. 7,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,042. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

