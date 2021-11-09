Advisor Resource Council Makes New $895,000 Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.46. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,167. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.95.

