Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.32% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.96. 25,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,434. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.17. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $67.49 and a 12-month high of $98.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

