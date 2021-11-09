Advisor Resource Council Takes $1.34 Million Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,416,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 120,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 45,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,043 shares in the last quarter.

GWX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.79. 164,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,571. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

