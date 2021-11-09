Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 327,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,272 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,446,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,739,000 after purchasing an additional 68,201 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,422 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,209,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTL stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.91. 10,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,965. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $46.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.14.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.