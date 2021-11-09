Advisory Resource Group Acquires New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,789,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 975,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,507,000 after buying an additional 56,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.36. 18,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,554. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

