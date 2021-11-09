Advisory Resource Group Invests $371,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXAS traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.49. The stock had a trading volume of 20,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,021. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.82 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

