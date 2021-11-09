Advisory Resource Group Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. General Dynamics makes up about 0.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $97,000. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 176,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 147.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.92. 4,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.