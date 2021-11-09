Advisory Resource Group Purchases Shares of 1,220 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.43. 29,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.12 and a 200 day moving average of $288.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,723 shares of company stock valued at $214,345,054 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.