Advisory Resource Group Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,470,000 after acquiring an additional 390,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,732,000 after buying an additional 134,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,404,000 after buying an additional 424,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,031,000 after buying an additional 226,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 81,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,925. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.27.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

