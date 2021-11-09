Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

ADYEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. Adyen has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

