Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEG. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of AEG opened at $4.95 on Monday. Aegon has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aegon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $855,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aegon by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 280,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 53,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aegon by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,691,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 135,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

