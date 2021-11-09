Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEVA traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 37,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,030. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

