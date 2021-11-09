AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01.

AFCG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

