Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $93.64 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 497,975,743 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

