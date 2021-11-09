Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $49.62 on Friday. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 82.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,973 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 51.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 113,213 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Air Lease by 29.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Air Lease by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

