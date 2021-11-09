Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $200.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.37.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 112.76% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $2,900,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,409,632 shares of company stock valued at $215,737,004 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

