Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a sell rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.81.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB opened at $200.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.37.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 112.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,409,632 shares of company stock valued at $215,737,004 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 165.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Airbnb by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.