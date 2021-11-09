Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) announced a dividend on Monday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AAF stock opened at GBX 126.10 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.91. Airtel Africa has a one year low of GBX 66.05 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 127.80 ($1.67).

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

AAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.