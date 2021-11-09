Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKYA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. 6,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

