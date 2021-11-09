Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson Sells 1,436 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $227,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46.

Alamo Group stock opened at $158.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.86. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.17 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

