Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CFO Scott Tozier Sells 36,330 Shares

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ALB opened at $278.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.14. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $113.07 and a 12 month high of $279.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 147.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.