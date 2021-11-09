Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $1.01. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.50.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $278.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $113.07 and a 12-month high of $279.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,341 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,581 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

