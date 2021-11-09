Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $52,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

