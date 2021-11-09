Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aligos Therapeutics were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 47.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after acquiring an additional 336,083 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $37.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.76. The company has a market cap of $753.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

