Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Issues Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.77. 2,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,563. Allakos has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.71.
In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.
About Allakos
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
