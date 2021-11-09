Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Issues Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.77. 2,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,563. Allakos has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Allakos alerts:

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allakos stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Allakos worth $13,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.