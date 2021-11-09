AllianceBlock Price Tops $1.08 (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $252.41 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001601 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00050563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00224683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00095990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock (ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

