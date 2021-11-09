Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.28 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $122.67 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00076574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00079191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00101729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,798.26 or 0.99747985 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,747.14 or 0.07088766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00020514 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars.

