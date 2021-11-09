Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on Alstom in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alstom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.28 ($54.44).

Shares of ALO stock opened at €31.83 ($37.45) on Monday. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.98.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

